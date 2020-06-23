Previous
eye spy .... by koalagardens
eye spy ....

seems all animals think holding still = invisible :)
23rd June 2020

KoalaGardens

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Graeme Stevens ace
Great focus and detail
June 24th, 2020  
