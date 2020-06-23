Sign up
Photo 823
eye spy ....
seems all animals think holding still = invisible :)
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2871
photos
241
followers
213
following
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd June 2020 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
australia
,
insect
,
grasshopper
,
30dayswild2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great focus and detail
June 24th, 2020
