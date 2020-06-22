Previous
Top Knot mum by koalagardens
Photo 822

Top Knot mum

She only had one egg that I know of, and this young left the nest about a week ago now. They are such unusual looking birds with the sweeping crest and that red eye. She looks proud :)
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot - how they blend in with their surrounds in colour !
June 23rd, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha love the lock down hairstyle.
June 23rd, 2020  
Kaylynn
Love the blue tone
June 23rd, 2020  
