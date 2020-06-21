Previous
Princess Lily by koalagardens
Photo 821

Princess Lily

Alstroemeria in it's glory after a night of rain.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Dustyloup ace
Simply gorgeous! Looks like it's holding a topaz
June 22nd, 2020  
