Photo 821
Princess Lily
Alstroemeria in it's glory after a night of rain.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
19th June 2020 3:58pm
Tags
nature
,
water
,
flower
,
australia
,
rain
,
garden
,
lily
,
alstroemeria
,
30dayswild2020
Dustyloup
ace
Simply gorgeous! Looks like it's holding a topaz
June 22nd, 2020
