Photo 854
white headed pigeon
Just outside the kitchen window - they are really quite large as you can see
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2933
photos
246
followers
216
following
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
24th July 2020 8:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
pigeon
,
wildandfree
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That's a pigeon?! Wow, not what we have here. Coolest. Pigeon. Ever.
July 25th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a beauty Katrina, so well capture too. Love the over the shoulder look as if it sensed your presence.
July 25th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Fantastic capture...I haven't seen one of these....
July 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@happysnaps
I think it was one of these that flew really close past us in the backyard that last time you came here and we both exclaimed we could 'feel' how heavy it was just by the wind of its wings passing
July 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@aikiuser
yes rather lovely isn't it? not like the common ones in the cities at all
July 25th, 2020
