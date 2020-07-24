Previous
white headed pigeon by koalagardens
white headed pigeon

Just outside the kitchen window - they are really quite large as you can see
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a pigeon?! Wow, not what we have here. Coolest. Pigeon. Ever.
July 25th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a beauty Katrina, so well capture too. Love the over the shoulder look as if it sensed your presence.
July 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Fantastic capture...I haven't seen one of these....
July 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@happysnaps I think it was one of these that flew really close past us in the backyard that last time you came here and we both exclaimed we could 'feel' how heavy it was just by the wind of its wings passing
July 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@aikiuser yes rather lovely isn't it? not like the common ones in the cities at all
July 25th, 2020  
