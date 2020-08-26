Previous
mamma? by koalagardens
Photo 886

mamma?

This is an adult green tree frog, at least 4 times the size of the young ones I've been photographing. Sleeping the day out in a dark spot the frogs have used for years.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

