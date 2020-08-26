Sign up
Photo 886
mamma?
This is an adult green tree frog, at least 4 times the size of the young ones I've been photographing. Sleeping the day out in a dark spot the frogs have used for years.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th August 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
frog
,
australia
