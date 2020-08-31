Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 892
I'm outta here
The scarlet honeyeater is about 3-4 inches long, and so you can see that this is the tiny red hibiscus I pictured earlier this month.
This wraps up August and I'm ready to nifty fifty for September!
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3012
photos
243
followers
215
following
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
31st August 2020 2:07pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
flowers
,
native
,
australia
,
garden
,
scarlet
,
honeyeater
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! What a wonderful shot! Perfect timing!
September 1st, 2020
Jean
ace
great catch!
September 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous timing and capture!
September 1st, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
Oh wonderful! Love the action shot! Her wings look translucent, as you can see the bloom thru them! Are restricting yourself to 50mm photos all month? Sounds like an interesting challenge.
September 1st, 2020
Steve Jacob
ace
Bird look so spectacular when they're in flight. Great definition of the wings
September 1st, 2020
