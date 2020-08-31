Previous
I'm outta here by koalagardens
Photo 892

I'm outta here

The scarlet honeyeater is about 3-4 inches long, and so you can see that this is the tiny red hibiscus I pictured earlier this month.
This wraps up August and I'm ready to nifty fifty for September!
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
LOL! What a wonderful shot! Perfect timing!
September 1st, 2020  
Jean ace
great catch!
September 1st, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous timing and capture!
September 1st, 2020  
Elena Arquero ace
Oh wonderful! Love the action shot! Her wings look translucent, as you can see the bloom thru them! Are restricting yourself to 50mm photos all month? Sounds like an interesting challenge.
September 1st, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
Bird look so spectacular when they're in flight. Great definition of the wings
September 1st, 2020  
