nifty Orchid by koalagardens
Photo 902

nifty Orchid

I rather liked the very tiny photo bomber. Amazing how many insects I don't even see until I get back to the computer these days!
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love those surprises, nice shot
September 11th, 2020  
