drying off by koalagardens
Photo 924

drying off

We all know the swallows, our native is Hirundo neoxena, the welcome swallow. This one has just been having a dip in the bird bath.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Jean ace
nice shot of it!
October 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see the swallow , such a pretty little bird !
October 2nd, 2020  
