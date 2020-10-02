Sign up
Photo 924
drying off
We all know the swallows, our native is Hirundo neoxena, the welcome swallow. This one has just been having a dip in the bird bath.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
swallow
,
wildandfree
Jean
ace
nice shot of it!
October 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the swallow , such a pretty little bird !
October 2nd, 2020
