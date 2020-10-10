Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 932
does she know I'm following?
I'm rather partial to the superb fairy wrens - the males in breeding plumage are stunning and the females just blend in to their surroundings. They constantly chime warnings of danger to each other when out and about and sound like bells tinkling.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
wren
theme-seasons
wildandfree
Erin R
ace
Wow love the blue
October 11th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow! The colour of that bird! Fab.
October 11th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Amazing colour, it really pops and is eye catching. I nearly missed the female in the foreground.
October 11th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
wow, that color--soooo cool! Hopefully she's impressed ;-)
October 11th, 2020
JackieR
ace
They are such gorgeous little birds lovely to see Mr and Mrs
October 11th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Wow - you did so well to catch 2 at once!! :)
October 11th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
A really fabulous shot. Well done for catching them both.
October 11th, 2020
