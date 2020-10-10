Previous
does she know I'm following? by koalagardens
does she know I'm following?

I'm rather partial to the superb fairy wrens - the males in breeding plumage are stunning and the females just blend in to their surroundings. They constantly chime warnings of danger to each other when out and about and sound like bells tinkling.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Erin R
Wow love the blue
October 11th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
Wow! The colour of that bird! Fab.
October 11th, 2020  
Sally Ings
Amazing colour, it really pops and is eye catching. I nearly missed the female in the foreground.
October 11th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn)
wow, that color--soooo cool! Hopefully she's impressed ;-)
October 11th, 2020  
JackieR
They are such gorgeous little birds lovely to see Mr and Mrs
October 11th, 2020  
Rob Z
Wow - you did so well to catch 2 at once!! :)
October 11th, 2020  
Sue Cooper
A really fabulous shot. Well done for catching them both.
October 11th, 2020  
