Photo 931
Kookaburra
I know I did a kooka but I couldn't resist this one right down the back of the property. The lovely wing highlights make it clear they are indeed a kingfisher with that iridescent blue.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th October 2020 2:40pm
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
australia
kookaburra
kingfisher
theme-seasons
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird and wonderful plumage details.
October 10th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
gorgeous capture!
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Such beautiful blue and striped feathers.
October 10th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
How cool! Fav
October 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
October 10th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, love the blue flash on his wing.
October 10th, 2020
