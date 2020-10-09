Previous
Kookaburra by koalagardens
Photo 931

Kookaburra

I know I did a kooka but I couldn't resist this one right down the back of the property. The lovely wing highlights make it clear they are indeed a kingfisher with that iridescent blue.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird and wonderful plumage details.
October 10th, 2020  
jackie edwards
gorgeous capture!
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Such beautiful blue and striped feathers.
October 10th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen
How cool! Fav
October 10th, 2020  
gloria jones
Stellar capture
October 10th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 10th, 2020  
Babs
He is gorgeous, love the blue flash on his wing.
October 10th, 2020  
