Photo 1014
just thought I'd drop on in
Still have hundreds of these lovelies around 😊
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
frog
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-113
