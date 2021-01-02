Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1015
Wonga
I love this for a name - wonga pigeon. Lovely pattern on their breast too.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3262
photos
251
followers
234
following
278% complete
View this month »
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Latest from all albums
2102
2103
1013
1014
2104
2105
1015
2106
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th January 2021 6:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
australia
,
pigeon
,
wonga
Desi
I agree it is a great name. And yes indeed the pattern is very different from that of any of our local pigeons
January 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close