Wonga by koalagardens
Photo 1015

Wonga

I love this for a name - wonga pigeon. Lovely pattern on their breast too.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Desi
I agree it is a great name. And yes indeed the pattern is very different from that of any of our local pigeons
January 4th, 2021  
