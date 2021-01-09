Previous
Spider Lily by koalagardens
Photo 1022

Spider Lily

I have a garden edged with these, I must measure it one day, I'm guessing 40 metres long. Here is a macro look at the flower centre this morning.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Brigette ace
Fascinating
January 11th, 2021  
Mortman
really delicate - superb
January 11th, 2021  
