Photo 1217
morning dew
or maybe there was late evening rain but whatever the result is just lovely
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
4
5
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3672
photos
265
followers
254
following
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th July 2021 8:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
water
,
australia
,
garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful droplets!
July 24th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous! Fav
July 24th, 2021
leggzy
Beautiful shot & pov
July 24th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful capture! Very pretty flower and the dew / rain is amazing
July 24th, 2021
