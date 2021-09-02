Sign up
Photo 1258
a koala by any other name
each nation have their own language with many dialects so there are many names for koala - this is the name of the nation on whose land I live, work and play
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
