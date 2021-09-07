Previous
Next
slow weaning by koalagardens
Photo 1262

slow weaning

of course it's a slow wean like many mammals as they come out of the pouch around 7 months old and start eating leaf and slowly the milk becomes the supplement rather than the sustenance
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise