Photo 1343
white hydrangea buds
they open with green centres that become fully white - will show a mature head tomorrow
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
4
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th November 2021 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
hydrangea
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aren't they just beautiful
November 27th, 2021
Wylie
ace
lovely, I just bought a blue one for Mum which is lovely too.
November 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
The white ones are my favourites, beautiful shot and tones.
November 27th, 2021
amyK
ace
Really nice capture of this beauty
November 27th, 2021
