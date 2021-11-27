Sign up
Photo 1344
from greed bud to white flower
My true favourite hydrangea is the old standard blue one, but my white one is pretty nice too
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
flower
australia
garden
hydrangea
Rob Z
ace
Wow Katrina - I just finished asking Joy
@joysabin
about a white hydrangea - I didn't realise they even existed. It's so different. :)
November 28th, 2021
