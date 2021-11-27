Previous
from greed bud to white flower by koalagardens
Photo 1344

from greed bud to white flower

My true favourite hydrangea is the old standard blue one, but my white one is pretty nice too
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Rob Z ace
Wow Katrina - I just finished asking Joy @joysabin about a white hydrangea - I didn't realise they even existed. It's so different. :)
November 28th, 2021  
