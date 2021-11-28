Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1345
who owns these claws?
anyone know (aussies I'm sure do)
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3931
photos
266
followers
256
following
368% complete
View this month »
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
Latest from all albums
1342
2432
1343
2433
1344
2434
1345
2435
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th November 2021 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
conservation
,
australi
,
wildandfree
Jacqueline
ace
Must be a dragon, wonderful shot!
November 29th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
A Goanna. We don't see too many of these chaps up here anymore.
November 29th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes ! rather sinister looking claw - and I thought it a snake at first glance - !! do put us out of our misery and photo the whole reptile for us to see ! Love the pattern on its scaly skin !
November 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close