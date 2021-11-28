Previous
who owns these claws? by koalagardens
Photo 1345

who owns these claws?

anyone know (aussies I'm sure do)
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Must be a dragon, wonderful shot!
November 29th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
A Goanna. We don't see too many of these chaps up here anymore.
November 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yikes ! rather sinister looking claw - and I thought it a snake at first glance - !! do put us out of our misery and photo the whole reptile for us to see ! Love the pattern on its scaly skin !
November 29th, 2021  
