the answer to them claws

I did mean to post this yesterday as it is the answer to the claws in the tree.

It is a Lace Monitor, or we call them a goanna. He's only a relatively small one, around 1 metre in length, I imagine before he is fully grown he will double in both girth and length.

They are very shy, he saw me take this photo, and he ran for the tree and up in a flash. Ended up more a matter of me chasing around to get photos of him.

TIP - never feed a goanna, they are incredibly intelligent, will never forget it, and in fact will begin to presume you owe it to them and become less and less shy .....