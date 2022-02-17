Previous
that flash of red by koalagardens
Photo 1426

that flash of red

I opted to try changing the date this year and putting my flash of red in the middle of the week - the theme for the day is lines so I enjoyed mixing the salvia with my keyboard and give a slight grunge feeling to it
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic mix of red and lines.
February 17th, 2022  
