Photo 1434
the shape of my favourite food
I could eat these every day, do eat them most days, and never tire of the different things you can do with them
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4111
photos
263
followers
256
following
392% complete
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th February 2022 1:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and light. I love them too, there are so many different varieties.
February 25th, 2022
