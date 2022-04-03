Previous
lewins honeyeater by koalagardens
Photo 1471

lewins honeyeater

one of our beautiful native birds on a stunning native flower for my theme of things that fly this month. sorry for poor commenting, still no true internet connection!
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
