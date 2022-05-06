Previous
garden goodies by koalagardens
Photo 1504

garden goodies

I actually picked enough basil to make a big lot of pesto. The eggplants became part of a hummus. Busy kitchen day!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
412% complete

View this month »

Rick ace
Nothing like fresh veggies. Great shot.
May 8th, 2022  
