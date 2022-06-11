Sign up
Photo 1540
my best side
always munching. Wallaby digestion is very different to the koalas. They have 2 stomach chambers and do chew the cud like a cow (who has 4 stomach chambers). Koalas do not chew the cud at all.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Mags
ace
Love the electric background!
June 11th, 2022
