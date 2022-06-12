Previous
Next
precious cargo by koalagardens
Photo 1541

precious cargo

All marsupial bubs are called a 'joey', so this lovely red necked wallaby has a joey that we can see peeking out of the pouch
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
422% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise