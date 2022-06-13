Previous
let's get down to it by koalagardens
let's get down to it

I haven't played with my Olympus and macro lens for a while so I'm really looking forward to some down low and close up stuff this week
13th June 2022

KoalaGardens

I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Excellent focus
June 14th, 2022  
