Photo 1543
dangling
a spent begonia flower ... macro work this week is proving very enjoyable so far
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4325
photos
259
followers
252
following
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th June 2022 2:08pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
australia
,
garden
,
30dayswild2022
Louise & Ken
I'm inspired to get back to my macro lens...it takes gorgeous, crisp photos! I *need* that!!
June 15th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@Weezilou
I haven't used mine much this year, suddenly I'm having a great time trying out many kinds of shots looking at the overlooked. can't wait to see some images you create
June 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super focus and capture !
June 15th, 2022
haskar
ace
Lovely details and colours.
June 15th, 2022
Louise
ace
Very nice!
June 15th, 2022
