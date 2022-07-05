Sign up
Photo 1564
Winter delights
I believe these are in the 'pigs ears' family of succulents. They are lovely in the winter anyway.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
australia
,
garden
close