Photo 1565
selective focus
rosebuds in winter
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th July 2022 2:59pm
Tags
flower
australia
rose
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 8th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful, love the hanging water drops
July 8th, 2022
