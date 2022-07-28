Sign up
Photo 1587
wabi sabi
I like the imperfections I find in nature
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th July 2022 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
daisy
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
July 31st, 2022
