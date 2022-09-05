Previous
dainty flowers by koalagardens
Hairy bush pea or Pultenaea villosa is another of the natives coming into flower along a property boundary instead of wire fencing
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Very pretty, and a lovely focus.
September 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice focus ! pretty bokeh !
September 7th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautiful - I love Aussie native flowers
September 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
I love Spring when all the wildflowers grow.
September 7th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour & nice bokeh!
September 7th, 2022  
