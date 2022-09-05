Sign up
Photo 1626
dainty flowers
Hairy bush pea or Pultenaea villosa is another of the natives coming into flower along a property boundary instead of wire fencing
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
5
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
1626
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1623
2700
2701
1624
2702
1625
1626
2703
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th September 2022 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very pretty, and a lovely focus.
September 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice focus ! pretty bokeh !
September 7th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautiful - I love Aussie native flowers
September 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
I love Spring when all the wildflowers grow.
September 7th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colour & nice bokeh!
September 7th, 2022
