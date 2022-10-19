Sign up
Photo 1670
the full vmontyase
this is the full vase of flowers I posted a macro of one delphinium from a couple of days ago. I don't know what the other paler blue flower is, but the hippies I brought in out of my garden to add an extra flamboyant splash with.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th October 2022 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
australia
,
garden
,
vase
