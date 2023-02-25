Sign up
Photo 1795
taking flight
bonus bird in my landscape
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th February 2023 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Photo bomb in a good way! :-) Beautiful scenery!
February 26th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful landscape and sounds like lucky timing catching the bird.
February 26th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture. Nice to get the bonus in there.
February 26th, 2023
