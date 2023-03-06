Sign up
Photo 1804
book week
I'm going to feature macro captures of book covers for my rainbow this week. This book is titled: The way we're working isn't working. It has some great points. Thanks to discussions with
@careymartin
and
@kuva
I took this direction
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4864
photos
258
followers
250
following
494% complete
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
2882
4
1802
2883
1803
5
1804
6
Tags
rainbow2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
my take on using books for the rainbow for a week
@careymartin
and
@kuva
March 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a fabulous idea and result, there are some wonderful book covers out there.
March 6th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I thought during lockdown a library was rearranged by colour, but it was another way so here's something to make you smile
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-suffolk-52412655.amp
March 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
I like this. Such an unusual POV.
March 6th, 2023
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-suffolk-52412655.amp