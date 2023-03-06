Previous
book week by koalagardens
Photo 1804

book week

I'm going to feature macro captures of book covers for my rainbow this week. This book is titled: The way we're working isn't working. It has some great points. Thanks to discussions with @careymartin and @kuva I took this direction
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
my take on using books for the rainbow for a week @careymartin and @kuva
March 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a fabulous idea and result, there are some wonderful book covers out there.
March 6th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I thought during lockdown a library was rearranged by colour, but it was another way so here's something to make you smile
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-suffolk-52412655.amp
March 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
I like this. Such an unusual POV.
March 6th, 2023  
