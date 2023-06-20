Sign up
Photo 1897
the glory of dispersing milkweed
I always find the seed puffs fascinating and couldn't help but do a few photos of different seed heads
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th June 2023 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
plants
,
seeds
,
milkweed
,
30-days-wild23
