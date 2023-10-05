Sign up
Photo 1963
pretty plumbago
not as many flowers so far this spring as it is so dry here, but they are so lovely
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
flower
australia
garden
plumbago
Diana
ace
So gorgeous, love the different stages and light. I only have the white one unfortunately.
October 6th, 2023
