new growth colours by koalagardens
Photo 1973

new growth colours

while those in fall have leaves turn green to bronze and die, here in spring, the leaves start bronze and turn green as they mature
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Carole Sandford
Love this, it’s stunning!
October 17th, 2023  
Mags
Gorgeous!
October 17th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a sensational image!
October 17th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
Ohh...interesting.......bit wet there today then !
October 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful - love this !
October 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
@cutekitty some overnight light rain :)
October 17th, 2023  
Sand Lily
So beautiful.
October 17th, 2023  
