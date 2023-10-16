Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1973
new growth colours
while those in fall have leaves turn green to bronze and die, here in spring, the leaves start bronze and turn green as they mature
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
7
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5283
photos
255
followers
249
following
540% complete
View this month »
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
Latest from all albums
1970
3081
3082
1971
3083
1972
3084
1973
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th October 2023 5:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
morning
,
leaves
,
australia
,
garden
,
dew
,
conservation
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this, it’s stunning!
October 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
October 17th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a sensational image!
October 17th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohh...interesting.......bit wet there today then !
October 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - love this !
October 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@cutekitty
some overnight light rain :)
October 17th, 2023
Sand Lily
ace
So beautiful.
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close