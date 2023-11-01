Previous
milkweed wabi sabi by koalagardens
Photo 1988

milkweed wabi sabi

I rather like the dried out effect
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs ace
What a great find. Love the textures
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
The textures are amazing!
November 2nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
It really has that hallowe'en flavour. Well spotted.
November 2nd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture, I like the tone and texture captured.
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very Halloween-ish! Well spotted , great textures and colour tones with the web like structures joining the stems and milkweed together! I can even see a face in profile in the centre one! fav
November 2nd, 2023  
