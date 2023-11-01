Sign up
Photo 1988
milkweed wabi sabi
I rather like the dried out effect
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5317
photos
253
followers
251
following
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st November 2023 8:03am
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
milkweed
Babs
ace
What a great find. Love the textures
November 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
The textures are amazing!
November 2nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
It really has that hallowe'en flavour. Well spotted.
November 2nd, 2023
winghong_ho
Great capture, I like the tone and texture captured.
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very Halloween-ish! Well spotted , great textures and colour tones with the web like structures joining the stems and milkweed together! I can even see a face in profile in the centre one! fav
November 2nd, 2023
