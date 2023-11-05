Sign up
Previous
Photo 1992
Flying Fox
one of our few non-marsupial mammals the flying fox is also called a fruit bat. they are not blind and they are actually the main pollinator of the koala forests.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5328
photos
254
followers
251
following
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
3102
94
95
3103
1991
96
1992
3104
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th November 2023 7:17am
nature
animals
wildlife
bat
animal
australia
conservation
wildandfree
ndao20
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh how wonderful!
November 6th, 2023
