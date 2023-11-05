Previous
Flying Fox by koalagardens
Photo 1992

Flying Fox

one of our few non-marsupial mammals the flying fox is also called a fruit bat. they are not blind and they are actually the main pollinator of the koala forests.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh how wonderful!
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise