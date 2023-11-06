Previous
Silver eye in white bottle brush by koalagardens
Silver eye in white bottle brush

the small honey eaters love these native bushes (I had to buy a second hand camera as I broke mine and I forgot to check the date before taking my first photos doh!)
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Rob Z ace
That's a shame about your old camera. But your new camera seems to take lovely images. You must be pretty pleased with it.
November 7th, 2023  
