Previous
Photo 1993
Silver eye in white bottle brush
the small honey eaters love these native bushes (I had to buy a second hand camera as I broke mine and I forgot to check the date before taking my first photos doh!)
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th February 2018 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Rob Z
ace
That's a shame about your old camera. But your new camera seems to take lovely images. You must be pretty pleased with it.
November 7th, 2023
