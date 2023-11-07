Sign up
Photo 1994
warning, danger!
The superb fairy wrens just totally fascinate me. Their trill sounds like tiny bells tinkling. They move about feeding in family groups, and constantly call out warnings and locations to each other while out in the open.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
