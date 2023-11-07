Previous
warning, danger! by koalagardens
Photo 1994

warning, danger!

The superb fairy wrens just totally fascinate me. Their trill sounds like tiny bells tinkling. They move about feeding in family groups, and constantly call out warnings and locations to each other while out in the open.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise