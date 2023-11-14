Sign up
Previous
Photo 2003
weeping Bottle Brush
they are so pretty and come in quite a range of colours and tree/bush types. the weeping one is my fav of all
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5347
photos
255
followers
251
following
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th November 2023 8:48am
nature
,
native
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
,
callistemon
Danette Thompson
ace
This is a pretty shot
November 15th, 2023
Brigette
ace
lovely capture of the bottle brush - the flowers look like our Rata and pohutukawa .. although a different shape
November 15th, 2023
Christina
ace
Nice shot
November 15th, 2023
Wylie
ace
they are all lovely.
November 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Lovely
November 15th, 2023
