Previous
weeping Bottle Brush by koalagardens
Photo 2003

weeping Bottle Brush

they are so pretty and come in quite a range of colours and tree/bush types. the weeping one is my fav of all
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
This is a pretty shot
November 15th, 2023  
Brigette ace
lovely capture of the bottle brush - the flowers look like our Rata and pohutukawa .. although a different shape
November 15th, 2023  
Christina ace
Nice shot
November 15th, 2023  
Wylie ace
they are all lovely.
November 15th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Lovely
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise