lichen by koalagardens
Photo 2004

lichen

on a rockwall - fascinating isn't it?
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Another world
November 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing focus and dof! I found something strange yesterday on my wall ;-)
November 16th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Great focus - and it is an interesting one.
November 16th, 2023  
