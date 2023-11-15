Sign up
Previous
Photo 2004
lichen
on a rockwall - fascinating isn't it?
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th November 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
lichen
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
November 16th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Another world
November 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing focus and dof! I found something strange yesterday on my wall ;-)
November 16th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Great focus - and it is an interesting one.
November 16th, 2023
