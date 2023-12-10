Sign up
Previous
Photo 2029
he's so striking
I showed a female regent bower bird a few days back, with her black head cap. The male is gorgeous and he chooses orange/yellow items to decorate his bower to woo her.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5399
photos
250
followers
247
following
555% complete
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th December 2023 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bower bird
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Beautiful bird and capture!
December 12th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
That’s a real pop of yellow there.
December 12th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
That is one seriously striking bird and a wonderful photo!
December 12th, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice capture. Some very bright color on the male.
December 12th, 2023
