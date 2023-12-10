Previous
he's so striking by koalagardens
Photo 2029

he's so striking

I showed a female regent bower bird a few days back, with her black head cap. The male is gorgeous and he chooses orange/yellow items to decorate his bower to woo her.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful bird and capture!
December 12th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
That’s a real pop of yellow there.
December 12th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
That is one seriously striking bird and a wonderful photo!
December 12th, 2023  
Rick ace
Nice capture. Some very bright color on the male.
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise