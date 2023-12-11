Sign up
Previous
Photo 2030
he's got all the moves!
I love watching birds and water
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5401
photos
250
followers
247
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th December 2023 8:44am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
wonderful to see all those feathers moving!
December 13th, 2023
Annie D
ace
fabulous colour!
December 13th, 2023
Brigette
ace
haha shake ya tail feathers
December 13th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shiny colourful capture - you can feel his movement
December 13th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
He has indeed!
December 13th, 2023
