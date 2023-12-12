Sign up
Previous
Photo 2031
fig bird has a mulberry
obviously they enjoy any fruit they can get their hands, I mean beaks on. this is a young one just starting to get breeding colours - the skin around the eyes will end up brilliant red
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5403
photos
250
followers
247
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
Brian
ace
Great capture
December 14th, 2023
