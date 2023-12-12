Previous
fig bird has a mulberry by koalagardens
fig bird has a mulberry

obviously they enjoy any fruit they can get their hands, I mean beaks on. this is a young one just starting to get breeding colours - the skin around the eyes will end up brilliant red
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Brian ace
Great capture
December 14th, 2023  
