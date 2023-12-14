Sign up
Photo 2033
red backed fairy wren
I do love the little fairies here
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th December 2023 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Pretty bird and capture!
December 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw so pretty and beautifully posed for you ! fav
December 16th, 2023
Taffy
ace
What a pretty one! And perfectly named, clearly!
December 16th, 2023
