red backed fairy wren by koalagardens
Photo 2033

red backed fairy wren

I do love the little fairies here
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Pretty bird and capture!
December 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw so pretty and beautifully posed for you ! fav
December 16th, 2023  
Taffy ace
What a pretty one! And perfectly named, clearly!
December 16th, 2023  
