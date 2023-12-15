Previous
masses of bleeding hearts by koalagardens
masses of bleeding hearts

it is flowering beautifully this year for sure
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful, but nothing like what we call "bleeding hearts" in the UK .
December 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Just what I was thinking @beryl . They are very pretty though!
December 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Delightful blooms and colors!
December 17th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture.
December 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
December 17th, 2023  
