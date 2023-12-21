Sign up
Photo 2040
the sounds of summer
it's hard to equate the ear splitting noise with these empty shells lol
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5421
photos
249
followers
247
following
558% complete
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2037
3147
3148
2038
3149
2039
2040
3150
Views
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th December 2023 9:50am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
cicada
,
wildandfree
