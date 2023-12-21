Previous
the sounds of summer by koalagardens
the sounds of summer

it's hard to equate the ear splitting noise with these empty shells lol
21st December 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
